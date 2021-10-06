Lockheed Meets MDA’s System Requirements for New Missile Interceptor

Lockheed Martin has passed the systems requirement review for a part of a new layered missile defense architecture the company is working on with the Missile Defense Agency to detect, contain and destroy ballistic missile threats.

The company said Tuesday its industry team used advanced digital engineering, model-based engineering tools and interconnectivity for a modernized approach to tackling the early Next Generation Interceptor program milestone.

By completing the SSR, Lockheed has demonstrated to MDA officials that it could start designing the interceptor system that will serve as the first line of the U.S. missile defense architecture. The milestone was achieved six months after the company won the initial development and demonstration contract.

Sarah Reeves, vice president of the NGI program at Lockheed, said the company made investments in systems engineering to advance the missile defense capability in line with the national priority.

The MDA expects to field the first NGI system in 2027.