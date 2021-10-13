Lone Star to Help Assess Navy Aircraft Operations With Analytics Tech

Lone Star Analysis has secured a five-year, $22 million contract to help the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division assess the U.S. Navy’s aviation processes and staffing support using analytics technology.

The company said Tuesday it will use its operational management platform OptUp to continue providing aircraft assessment services to the military branch.

OptUp is powered by the TruNavigator predictive analytics software and designed to help customers understand operational processes.

The Navy has used Lone Star-built tools in efforts to manage staffing, plan components and examine operations across naval aviation enterprise, the company noted.

Contract work will occur in Addison, Texas through September 2026.