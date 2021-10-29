Louisiana State Taps NTT Data to Assist in Child Support IT Modernization; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT Data will work with the Louisiana government on a three-year project that seeks to help the state’s Office of Technology Services and Department of Children and Family Services modernize information technology to enhance the delivery of child support services to families.

The company said Thursday it will provide advice in support of DCFS’ modernization of child support IT and related business processes.

Consulting services from NTT Data also include insight on technology and business function requirements, and a feasibility study covering tech alternatives, cost benefit and gap analysis as well as advance planning documentation support.

“Our goal is to determine how we can modernize the Child Support Program and technology to provide the best user experience and outcomes for the families we serve,” said William Tilley, DCFS deputy assistant secretary, Child Support Enforcement.

Tim Conway, public sector group president at NTT Data and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, considers the company’s work with Louisiana as a way to support DCFS in providing families and children with needed services.

“This is the first step in the right direction to assist the Child Support Program in modernizing its technology, and provide critical services to the children and families of Louisiana,” he added.