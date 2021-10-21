in News, Technology

Marines Take Ownership of 2 General Atomics-Built Reaper Drones

Marines Take Ownership of 2 General Atomics-Built Reaper Drones - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business transferred ownership of two Reaper unmanned aircraft systems, ground control terminals and support equipment to the U.S. Marine Corps.

USMC leased the MQ-9A Block 5 UAS for three years under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated construct before the military branch acquired the drones under the Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s UAS Expeditionary Program of Record, the company said Wednesday.

David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., noted the Marines sought to understand MUX program requirements and have seen how the vehicle could help them perform long-range sensing operations.

“It was a great example of how a customer can ‘try before you buy’ our aircraft,” Alexander added.

The service branch plans to buy 16 new units of the MQ-9A and expects the platform to achieve early operational capability status in 2023.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

David AlexanderGovconMQ-9A Reaper Block 5U.S. Marine Corpsunmanned aircraft system

NASA Receives 1st Blue Canyon-Built CubeSat for Autonomous Swarm Demo - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA Receives 1st Blue Canyon-Built CubeSat for Autonomous Swarm Demo
Rhea Space Activity to Further Develop Space Domain Awareness Dashboard for USAF - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rhea Space Activity to Further Develop Space Domain Awareness Dashboard for USAF