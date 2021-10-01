in Industry News, News

Marion Square to Help Carahsoft Portfolio Companies Engage Government Market

Carahsoft Technology partnered with Marion Square to help the former’s portfolio companies understand how to sell their products in the government market.

Marion Square will provide the emerging technology portfolio companies of Carahsoft with a report detailing products’ competitive landscape, relevant opportunities and points of contact for potential projects in the public sector, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The initial assessments will build on a shared cost model between Marion Square and the companies.

Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a seven-time Wash100 winner, said Marion Square’s market assessments can help small companies learn how to engage the government market and identify opportunities.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work with dozens of companies that needed to jumpstart their go-to-market plan and better understand the complexities of selling to the government,” said Harvey Morrison, managing director at Marion Square.

