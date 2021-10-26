Maximus Secures $323M Contract to Modernize EDGAR System for SEC; Teresa Weipert Quoted

Maximus announced on Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) awarded a ten-year, $323 million contract, under the SEC OneIT IDIQ, to expand the SEC’s Enterprise EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval) System Support Services to encompass the entire EDGAR system .

“This contract with the SEC is further validation of the work that has been performed and we look forward to helping the SEC meet their critical mission objectives including protecting investors while maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets,” said Teresa Weipert , general manager of Maximus Federal .

Maximus received the award as the incumbent through its recent Attain acquisition , a longtime SEC partner, back in March 2021. Maximus will also continue to deliver comprehensive EDGAR application and ancillary system operations and maintenance as well as filer support under the IDIQ contract award.

The contract award expands the scope of work Maximus currently holds to include enterprise IT infrastructure, modernization, digital transformation, agile software development, and cybersecurity services for EDGAR.

“At Maximus, our focus is aimed at helping agencies achieve their IT modernization and digital transformation goals. We look forward to working alongside the SEC to conceptualize the future state of EDGAR,” Weipert added.

Here’s an excerpt from the Executive Spotlight interview with Teresa Weipert:

“It’s a growing company. When I looked at Maximus, I saw a company that had momentum, and a company that was taking advantage of that momentum. There were two big acquisitions this year that expanded the company’s portfolio and laid the groundwork for even more growth,” she explained.

“The company’s overarching goal of helping the government better serve the citizens is one that I believe in, particularly at this time in our country as we look at transitioning out of the pandemic. This is a team helping the government on every level, from state and local up through the federal government and with foreign governments as well.”