MDA Needs Industry Input on Missile Defense Data Center Recompete Contract

The Missile Defense Agency seeks market information focused on data strategy and software development and in support of its plans to recompete a contract for data center services.

MDA said Thursday in a SAM.gov notice it wants to virtually conduct one-on-one presentations with defense companies interested in servicing the Missile Defense Data Center.

The agency will use the presentations to gather insight into industry practices, trends, pricing, cost drivers and processes regarding the effort.

The presentations should answer program-related questions about cloud migration, cloud storage use, software development methodologies, big data transfers and multiple aspects of data. These data aspects include lifecycle management, architecture and the corresponding workforce.

Parties interested in presenting may send applications through Nov. 1.