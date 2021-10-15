in Contract Awards, News

Guidehouse to Develop Predictive Maintenance Tech for Army

Guidehouse has secured a Department of Defense contract to prototype an analytical technology that the U.S. Army intends to use for predictive maintenance.

The company said Thursday it will develop a Prognostics and Predictive Maintenance technology meant to analytically inform the Army’s fleet management, supply chain and deployment operations.

TIBCO, a provider of data analytics software, will help Guidehouse develop the prototype under a partnership between the two companies.

The effort aims to inform decision making with regard to the Army’s maintenance activities and boost the operational readiness of equipment. 

Bob Pavlak, partner and Army account lead at Guidehouse, said the company will continue working with the service branch and supporting its exploration and deployment of analytics and technologies needed to meet mission requirements.

