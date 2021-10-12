in Cybersecurity, News

Mitre Forms 2 Organizations to Develop Infrastructure Security, Public Health Approaches

Mitre Forms 2 Organizations to Develop Infrastructure Security, Public Health Approaches - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Mitre has established two organizations that will explore approaches to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats and address challenges in the public health care system.

The Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center and Clinical Insights Innovation Cell will operate under Mitre Labs, which was created to advance applied science and technology innovation, the nonprofit company said Monday.

The Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center will serve as a link between public and private sectors to secure critical infrastructure and institute approaches for a better understanding of operational technology, industrial control and cyber-physical systems.

The Clinical Insights Innovation Cell, on the other hand, will focus on deploying clinical health data, insights and innovative artificial intelligence strategies for the transformation of clinical trial performance in healthcare systems.

“These new groups will help us move faster, be bolder, and act as better partners for securing our nation’s critical infrastructure and leveraging clinical and genomic data to tackle the problems of infectious disease and the promise of precision medicine,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager of Mitre Labs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Charles ClancyClinical Insights Innovation Cellcritical infrastructureCyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation CenterCybersecurityGovconMITREMITRE Labs

Raytheon Assigns 'GhostEye' Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Assigns ‘GhostEye’ Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series
Deloitte, ServiceNow Extend Partnership to Update IT Operations Platform; Sam Kapreilian Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Deloitte, ServiceNow Extend Partnership to Update IT Operations Platform; Sam Kapreilian Quoted