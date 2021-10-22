NASA Issues RFI for Commercial Crew Space Transportation Services

NASA has begun to solicit information on potential vendors that could meet its requirement for commercial services to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station as part of the Commercial Crew Program.

NASA expects the ISS to continue operations beyond 2024 and is looking to acquire commercial crew space transportation support services from one or more U.S. contractors to support additional post-certification missions to ensure continued access to the orbiting laboratory, according to a request for information posted Wednesday.

Vendors should provide details on their crew transportation service capabilities and state in their responses whether their transportation system was designed and developed in accordance with NASA requirements outlined in the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contracts.

The agency also wants information on the maturity of crew transportation platforms that are still in the development or design phase and data that NASA can use to establish cost-savings measures as it works on the potential Commercial Crew Space Transportation Services acquisition effort.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 19.

NASA awarded CCtCap contracts to Boeing and SpaceX in 2014.

