NASA Picks L3Harris for Weather Prediction Modeling Study; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies will perform a second study for NASA to assess and test a concept for satellite weather sensors or sounders designed to improve tracking of severe storms.

“To produce accurate forecasts, weather prediction models require detailed observations of the Earth’s surface to the top of the atmosphere,” Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, said in a statement published Thursday.

Zoiss added that the company’s technology seeks to enhance severe storm warnings and tracking by feeding continuous data into weather prediction models.

The company’s satellite weather concept for the NASA study, which is set to kick off in October, includes a sensor that provides infrared and hyperspectral readings to trackers of severe storms.

In April, NASA selected L3Harris to come up with a concept for next-generation geostationary weather imagers and carry out technology development and analysis for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary and Extended Orbits satellite.

