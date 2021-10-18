NASA Taps 8 Companies to Provide Agencywide Contract Audit Services

NASA has selected eight companies to provide audit services under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth a combined $55 million throughout a potential six-year period.

NASA said Saturday the contractors will offer accounting and financial advice to help officials from agency centers in negotiating, awarding, administrating, re-pricing and settling contracts.

Each company will perform work during a one-year base period, and continue over five optional one-year extensions.

The Audit Services contracts, administered by the NASA Shared Services Center, will replace the audit support previously provided by the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

The awardees are: