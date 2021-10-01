Navy Awards 17 Spots on $60M Enterprise Applications Development Support IDIQ

The U.S. Navy has awarded 17 companies positions on a potential 10-year, $59.5 million contract to develop and sustain nontactical business and enterprise information applications and related systems.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego received 24 offers for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which has a base period of two years valued at approximately $10.9 million and four, two-year option terms, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The multiple-award contract covers software engineering, systems engineering, design, testing, system hosting, maintenance and lifecycle support services.

The Navy will obligate funds upon issuance of task orders and expects work to occur in San Diego through September 2031 if all options are exercised.

The awardees are: