Navy Receives 500th Northrop-Made WSN‑7 Navigation System

Northrop Grumman has delivered the 500th unit of a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system to the U.S. Navy for installation on its select missile cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers and other vessels.

The Navy uses the AN/WSN‑7 INS to guide the travels of all Nimitz-class aircraft carriers and surface combatants that carry the Aegis combat system, Northrop said Thursday.

The Aegis-equipped ships include units from the Arleigh Burke and Ticonderoga classes.

U.S. submarines from Los Angeles, Sea Wolf and Virginia classes use AN/WSN‑7A, a variant of the INS that was modified for subsurface use.

“Installed across the U.S. Navy Fleet, Northrop Grumman continues to support U.S. and NATO surface and submarine naval platforms around the world,” said Todd Leavitt, vice president of naval and oceanic systems at Northrop Grumman.