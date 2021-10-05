Navy Taps Lockheed for Littoral Combat Ship Design, Support Services Under $80M Award

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has secured a $79.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide design, integrated data and product model environment support for littoral combat ships.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost-only modification will run through October 2022, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The award modifies an existing contract that tasks Lockheed to build LCS vessels for the Navy.

Thirty-one percent of work will take place in Hampton, Virginia; 27 percent in Moorestown, New Jersey; 22 percent in Washington, D.C., and 20 percent in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Naval Sea Systems Command will finance the modification’s work with $3.9 million initialy taken from fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion funds

The Navy uses littoral combat ships for near-shore operations and mine countermeasures.