Navy Wants Architecture Modeling Prototype for Ship Cybersecurity

The U.S. Navy is looking for potential vendors to develop product architecture domain modeling prototypes for assessing the cybersecurity posture of naval platforms, systems and subsystems.

The PADM capability will help Navy officials in speeding up the way they respond to cyber threats compared to the service’s current labor-intensive seven-step risk management process, according to a special notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

For the prototype effort, the Naval Sea Systems Command Cyber Engineering and Digital Transformation Directorate seeks technologies that can produce digital models of aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers and other naval platforms,

The models are intended to support risk vulnerability assessments, security architecture reviews and model-based engineering efforts, as well as enable proactive and reactive cybersecurity strategies.

NAVSEA 03 plans to hold the PADM project in three phases focusing on concept research, development and refinement; prototyping; and demonstration and validation through other transaction authority agreements.

Companies within or teamed with a member of the Training and Readiness Accelerator, a group of military technology providers, can submit their responses to the Navy’s request for solutions on or before Nov. 5.