NetImpact to Develop, Sustain DHA’s Enterprise Visibility Software

NetImpact Strategies has won a new contract for agile application development and sustainment services in support of the Defense Health Agency’s program and portfolio management information technology tool.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said Friday it will provide Agile program management, cybersecurity, data analytics and systems design, engineering and integration under the Ektropy Support Services contract.

Other contract requirements include Ektropy operations and maintenance as well as organizational change management.

Contractor work will help the Ektropy system deliver insight into personnel, program and costs to leaders within the agency for decision-making, providing complete and quality data and traceability between execution, planning and budgeting.

Lisa Liu, Ektropy program manager at NetImpact, explained that the contract will enable DHA to focus its resources on providing health services to Military Health System beneficiaries.

