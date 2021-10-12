Accenture-NASCIO Study Looks at State Cloud Migration Progress, Challenges; Ryan Oakes Quoted

Accenture and the National Association of State Chief Information Officers have released key findings of a joint study on state governments’ efforts to transition information technology systems into a cloud environment.

The 2021 Accenture and NASCIO Cloud Study was based on perspectives state chief information officers offered during interviews, panel discussions, workshops and an online poll in May, the company said Monday.

Seventy-one percent of states have not updated mainframe applications to the cloud and 24 percent manage technology investments using the capital expenditure budgeting model.

The report indicated that agency CIOs at the state level would like vendors to provide more information on cloud integration, pricing and transparency. They also noted budget, cybersecurity, workforce and procurement considerations affecting their migration plans.

“There is inevitably going to be continued strong uptake of cloud by state governments intent on making best use of their people and budgets and better serving their citizens,” said Ryan Oakes, global public service lead at Accenture.

“With many states still early in their cloud journey, there are abundant opportunities for them to move forward in a more systematic and disciplined manner.”