New ATI Resource Hub to Support Non-Traditional Defense Contractors; Chris Van Metre Quoted

Advanced Technology International has launched a hub that seeks to provide resources needed by non-traditional defense contractors to conduct research and development for federal projects.

ATI said Tuesday its Innovation Resource Hub will give government contractors access to capital, cybersecurity, infrastructure support, intellectual property rights and other resources.

The hub also allows ATI-managed consortia to use the govmates matchmaking platform, which scouts technologies that match the specific needs of a government project.

ATI expects govmates to boost the visibility of consortia members across government, industry and academia.

Chris Van Metre, president and CEO of ATI, said the partnership with govmates aims to foster collaboration between consortia members that intend to grow their presence in the government market.