NGA Seeks Info for Commercial Image Discovery Portal Development

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency needs industry input to inform the creation and launch of a discovery platform for commercial geospatial imagery and related products.

NGA said in a SAM.gov notice published Thursday it seeks technical ideas that can support the development of the Commercial GEOINT Access Portal, which would replace the old Worldwide Geospatial-Intelligence Access program.

According to the request for information, CGAP will serve as a web-based access portal to commercial imagery for the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, foreign allies and non-federal government agencies.

NGA wants to identify the government, workforce, capability, service, pricing and scheduling requirements needed for CGAP’s delivery.

Interested parties may submit white papers and recommendations through Nov. 1. The agency is considering a small business set-aside for the CGAP effort’s future solicitation.