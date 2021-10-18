NGA Taps HawkEye 360 to Provide RF Energy Data for Analysis; Alex Fox Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 18, 2021 — HawkEye 360 will provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency with radio frequency energy data collected by the company’s satellite constellation to help NGA map, characterize and detect RF emissions in non-state and transnational locations, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 28.

“This program is an excellent example of agile acquisition rapidly delivering high-impact GEOINT to the warfighter,” said Alex Fox, executive vice president for business development, sales and marketing at HawkEye 360.

Work is under a potential five-year, $10 million contract from the agency.

