Northrop Opens Air Force ICBM Support Facility in Alabama

Northrop Grumman has increased its footprint in Huntsville, Alabama, with the opening of an office that will primarily help the U.S. Air Force develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Personnel at the new facility located in Cummings Research Park will support Ground Based Strategic Deterrent system development program, the company said Tuesday.

USAF awarded Northrop a $13.3 billion contract in September 2020 to build the weapon replacement for the service branch’s legacy Minuteman III system.

The company based its GBSD team headquarters in Roy, Utah, and noted that it expects a complete system to reach initial operational capability status in 2029.

More than 2,000 Northrop employees currently work in Alabama and provide assistance to various Department of Defense programs and NASA missions.