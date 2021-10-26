Northrop Receives $51M USAF Contract Modification for Unmanned Aircraft Repair Services

Northrop Grumman‘s aerospace systems business has secured a $50.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to repair 36 critical common items in support of its RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems.

The company will provide repair services for multiple sensor packages, air vehicles, launch and recovery elements and mission control elements of the aircraft, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The modification also provides for engineering services in support of the 407th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

Work under the award will take place in California, Utah, Virginia, New Mexico, Missouri, Ohio, New Jersey, Indiana, Massachusetts, New York, Kansas, Maryland and Canada. The effort will accommodate repairs of parts inducted from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31.

The award to support reparable National Stock Numbers settled the squadron’s undefinitized contract action order.

Northrop will receive an initial payment of $857,788 taken from fiscal 2021 funds. The Air Force Sustainment Center serves as the contracting activity.