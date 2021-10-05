Northrop Secures $68M Army Award for Mission Command Training Support

Northrop Grumman has received a $68.13 million award from the U.S. Army to modify its existing contract for services supporting the military’s capstone combat training center.

The contractor will help the Army Mission Command Training Program based at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in planning, coordinating and executing training exercises for soldiers through Oct. 14, 2024, the Department of Defense said Monday.

At the time of the award, the Army Field Directorate Office at Fort Eustis in Virginia obligated fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the full contract modification amount.

The award comes years after Northrop first won the MCTP support cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in September 2018.