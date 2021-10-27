Northrop Invests in Semiconductor Wafer Post-Processing Facility

Northrop Grumman has established a packaging line in Apopka, Florida, to process semiconductor wafer products intended for use in defense equipment such as radio frequency and electro-optic infrared systems.

The company said Tuesday it will use the Micro-Line facility to conduct passivation, testing and other post-processing work on microelectronics packaging technologies with a diameter of up to 12 inches.

The u-Line facility is the aerospace and defense contractor’s latest investment in microelectronics production efforts, following the construction of two semiconductor foundries in Maryland and California.

Scott Crudele, vice president for navigation targeting and survivability operations at Northrop, said the company seeks to help customers meet product quality specifications through the new line.