in News

Northrop Invests in Semiconductor Wafer Post-Processing Facility

Northrop Invests in Semiconductor Wafer Post-Processing Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has established a packaging line in Apopka, Florida, to process semiconductor wafer products intended for use in defense equipment such as radio frequency and electro-optic infrared systems.

The company said Tuesday it will use the Micro-Line facility to conduct passivation, testing and other post-processing work on microelectronics packaging technologies with a diameter of up to 12 inches.

The u-Line facility is the aerospace and defense contractor’s latest investment in microelectronics production efforts, following the construction of two semiconductor foundries in Maryland and California.

Scott Crudele, vice president for navigation targeting and survivability operations at Northrop, said the company seeks to help customers meet product quality specifications through the new line.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconmicroelectronicsNorthrop Grummanpackaging facilityScott Crudelesemiconductor wafer

Raytheon-Built Skyler Radar to Help Enable Integration of Drones Into National Airspace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon-Built Skyler Radar to Help Enable Integration of Drones Into National Airspace
NASA Seeks Info on Long-Term Exploration Transportation System Capability - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA Seeks Info on Long-Term Exploration Transportation System Capability