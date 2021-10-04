in News, Technology

NTT Data Announces ‘Smart Back to Work’ App for Federal Vaccination Compliance; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT Data Announces 'Smart Back to Work' App for Federal Vaccination Compliance; Tim Conway Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NTT Data has launched a Smart Back to Work Application to assist government organizations and private employers in complying with the Biden Administration’s executive orders and safety initiatives that require vaccinations for federal employees and contractors.

The application is designed to help approximately 9.1 million federal government workers upload proof of vaccination, confirm their vaccination status and provide COVID-19 test results in compliance with the new initiatives, the company said Monday.

Tim Conway, public sector group president at NTT Data and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted the importance of technology companies’ agility in response to crises and noted that the application will streamline how federal agencies adapt to evolving requirements.

“NTT Data’s Smart Back to Work Application enables government entities and private sector businesses to seamlessly track status and compliance with requirements, provides peace of mind and removes the complexity for all,” Conway explained.

The Smart Back to Work Application is accessible from a mobile phone, tablet or computer and has been used in an earlier iteration to successfully track COVID-19 exposure in colleges and universities. 

NTT Data’s offering is hosted on Amazon Web Services and is available through AWS GovCloud (US) for public sector client use. Smart Back to Work Application uses a tool from Cloudticity, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, to comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology technical requirements.

Colorado State University at Pueblo was recently recognized for its pandemic response, which leveraged NTT Data’s COVID-19 application as a key component of the university’s response measures.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

complianceGovconNTT Datapandemic responseSmart Back to Work Applicationtim conway

NetImpact to Develop, Sustain DHA's Enterprise Visibility Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NetImpact to Develop, Sustain DHA’s Enterprise Visibility Software
Deloitte, Irving Burton to Continue DHA Program Management Work Under $55M Contract Modifications - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Deloitte, Irving Burton to Continue DHA Program Management Work Under $55M Contract Modifications