NTT Data Announces ‘Smart Back to Work’ App for Federal Vaccination Compliance; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT Data has launched a Smart Back to Work Application to assist government organizations and private employers in complying with the Biden Administration’s executive orders and safety initiatives that require vaccinations for federal employees and contractors .

The application is designed to help approximately 9.1 million federal government workers upload proof of vaccination, confirm their vaccination status and provide COVID-19 test results in compliance with the new initiatives, the company said Monday.

Tim Conway , public sector group president at NTT Data and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted the importance of technology companies’ agility in response to crises and noted that the application will streamline how federal agencies adapt to evolving requirements.

“NTT Data’s Smart Back to Work Application enables government entities and private sector businesses to seamlessly track status and compliance with requirements, provides peace of mind and removes the complexity for all,” Conway explained.

The Smart Back to Work Application is accessible from a mobile phone, tablet or computer and has been used in an earlier iteration to successfully track COVID-19 exposure in colleges and universities.

NTT Data’s offering is hosted on Amazon Web Services and is available through AWS GovCloud (US) for public sector client use. Smart Back to Work Application uses a tool from Cloudticity, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, to comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology technical requirements.