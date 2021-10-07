in News, Technology

John Beieler: ODNI Prepares to Declassify Science, Tech Priorities

John Beieler: ODNI Prepares to Declassify Science, Tech Priorities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Beieler, director of science and technology at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said the agency wants to share unclassified versions of intelligence community priorities in the S&T area with partners in the commercial and academic sectors, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“These are the IC’s S&T Strategic Plan, the Strategic Investment Landscape, and the Investment Framework,” Beieler told attendees at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s GEOINT 2021 event.

He said ODNI produced the materials to communicate requirements with agency partners and is considering using other transaction agreements to accelerate the integration of technology from external parties.

John Beieler: ODNI Prepares to Declassify Science, Tech Priorities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

If you want to learn more about IC’s items of importance, check out the Potomac Officers Club’s 2021 Intel Summit on Oct. 14. Register here.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

cindy daniellGEOINTGEOINT 2021geospatial intelligenceintelligence communityIntelligence SummitJohn BeielerNational Geospatial Intelligence AgencyNGAODNIOffice of the Director of National IntelligencePotomac Officers ClubScott Berrier

Shannon Kellogg: AWS to Continue Investing in Data Centers in Northern Virginia - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Shannon Kellogg: AWS to Continue Investing in Data Centers in Northern Virginia
NASA Taps LMI to Research Near-Space Market, Traffic Management Requirements - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA Taps LMI to Research Near-Space Market, Traffic Management Requirements