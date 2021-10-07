John Beieler: ODNI Prepares to Declassify Science, Tech Priorities

John Beieler, director of science and technology at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said the agency wants to share unclassified versions of intelligence community priorities in the S&T area with partners in the commercial and academic sectors, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“These are the IC’s S&T Strategic Plan, the Strategic Investment Landscape, and the Investment Framework,” Beieler told attendees at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s GEOINT 2021 event.

He said ODNI produced the materials to communicate requirements with agency partners and is considering using other transaction agreements to accelerate the integration of technology from external parties.

