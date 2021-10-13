Omni Federal-Ellumen Team to Develop Medical Data Service Architecture for DHA

A team composed of Omni Federal and Ellumen has won a contract from the Defense Health Agency to develop technical infrastructure for the the U.S. military’s operational medicine data service modernization initiative.

Both companies aim to provide an OMDS application program interface gateway and a low-side repository to the Department of Defense’s Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems organization, Omni Federal said Wednesday.

The industry team also intends to create services for the JOMIS program management office to deploy data analytics support tools and cloud-based applications.

Omni Federal noted that the OMDS infrastructure will use a data-centric architecture meant to support medical command and control, situational awareness, logistics, care delivery and patient movement functions.