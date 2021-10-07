Orca Security Raises $550M in Extended Series C Round, Gets Investments From SAIC, Splunk Ventures

Orca Security has received $550 million in its extended round of Series C financing led by Singapore-based investment company Temasek and announced strategic investments from Science Applications International Corp. and Splunk Ventures.

Orca said Tuesday it will use the investments to broaden its global presence and expand the delivery of cloud security platforms to government and commercial clients.

“We are delighted to work with Orca Security to further enhance our cloud security services and CloudScend suite, detecting vulnerabilities across customer cloud estates and resolving critical issues at speed and scale for federal government customers,” said Sanjay Sardar, senior vice president for digital at SAIC.

Orca’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform is designed to accelerate detection of security vulnerabilities within minutes. The company also developed SideScanning, a patent-pending technology that provides security coverage for cloud storage buckets, containers, virtual machines and other cloud assets by gathering data from cloud providers’ application programming interfaces to help detect security risks.

CapitalG, Adams Street Partners, Redpoint Ventures, GGV, Harmony Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Stripes and Willoughby Capital participated in the Series C funding round, which brings Orca’s valuation to $1.8 billion.