Palantir Gets $60M NIH Contract to Continue Centralized Data Support for COVID-19 Research

Palantir Technologies was awarded a potential $59.5 million contract to continue providing the National Institutes of Health with a cloud-based data enclave intended for COVID-19 data centralization in support of a collaborative clinical research.

As part of the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences contracted Palantir for its software that integrates siloed data into a common environment, the Denver-based company said Monday.

Palantir will receive $7.9 million for an initial task order in the first five months of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The contractor is slated to provide its services to NCATS for two years.

Since the NC3 project’s launch in 2020, the company’s software has enabled the integration, management and analysis of COVID-19 data and provided access to internal and external stakeholders.

Akash Jain, Palantir USG president, said the cloud-based platform serves as a vital resource in studying COVID-19 and other diseases that could potentially become major public health concerns.

Over 70 institutions teamed up to work on the N3C initiative, Palantir noted. The project’s data enclave has become one of the largest collections of global health records related to COVID-19, with more than 8 million records provided by 65 partner organizations.