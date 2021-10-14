Parasoft’s Software Security Testing Tool Gets OK for Use on DOD Development Programs

The Department of Defense has approved a static application security testing tool from Parasoft for use on government software development programs while meeting security and compliance standards.

Defense agencies can now deploy Parasoft’s C/C++test containerized offering to meet the military’s growing applications needs without compromising software security and development speed, the Monrovia, California-based automated software evaluation company said Wednesday.

C/C++test is available for download on the U.S. Air Force’s Iron Bank, a repository of hardened containers designed to formalize the DevSecOps approach across Pentagon software efforts.

Kevin Greene, director of security solutions at Parasoft, the company will support the department in its software deployment efforts to meet mission requirements.

The Parasoft tool is currently being used by Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office to check for the quality and security of software.