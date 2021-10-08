Former Army Acquisition Director Paul Ostrowski Named Strategic Adviser at Tomahawk Robotics

Paul Ostrowski, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who has experience in defense acquisition efforts, was appointed as a strategic adviser at common control software provider Tomahawk Robotics.

Ostrowski will use his knowledge gained from previously serving as director of the Army Acquisition Corps, principal military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology and other military roles to support company efforts, Tomahawk said Thursday.

He will help develop an intellectual property strategy with a focus on supporting the unmanned technologies of the Army and other Department of Defense organizations.

“[Ostrowski’s] help will position us to address the need more rapidly for universal robotic control and support the men and women in harm’s way who need better solutions than what’s out there today,” said Brad Truesdell, CEO of Tomahawk.

The newly appointed adviser has nearly three decades of defense acquisition experience. He previously oversaw 720 military acquisition programs and a portfolio valued at $36 billion as the (ASA (ALT)) principal military deputy.