Peraton Labs Books NSC Contract for DOD Spectrum Management Tech Development

The National Spectrum Consortium has awarded Peraton‘s applied research organization a three-year, $18 million contract to develop and test a spectrum management system for the Department of Defense.

The company said Tuesday Peraton Labs will work on the Operational Spectrum Comprehension, Analytics and Response technology under DOD’s Spectrum Access Research and Development Program.

OSCAR is envisioned to use automated workflows, a unified graphical user interface and a network of sensors to help operators plan spectrum usage and facilitate spectrum management.

The system is also meant to help forces prevent radio frequency interference and accommodate all spectrum operated on by DOD.

DOD included OSCAR in a larger portfolio of technologies that use artificial intelligence to manage spectrum usage.

Peraton also intends for OSCAR to align with operational requirements of the U.S. military’s Electromagnetic Superiority strategy and Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept.

