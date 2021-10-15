Peraton Seeks to Provide Army Better Visibility Across Networks; Jennifer Napper Quoted

The U.S. Army unveiled its Unified Network Plan that seeks to enable multidomain operations and Peraton is working on network operations capabilities to integrate sensors and data to provide the service better visibility across its planned unified network, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

“There’s no tool that’s going to save the world, so we’re working on integrating the tools that work best for the networks that [the Army has] into one single pane of glass,” said Jennifer Napper, vice president of Army cyber business at Peraton.

“If there’s one thing DoD and industry have done, it’s try a whole bunch of different tools over the last 10 to 12 years. What we have to do now is string them all together to show which ones work best for the capabilities the Army needs today and divest the ones that they don’t need,” she added.

Napper highlighted the need to have a better understanding of collected data with the aid of data scientists and machine learning to help defend military networks.

“So long term, when you start getting all that information in one place, you can train your machines. The machines will learn and then you can have them make the decisions on that 90% of the alerts. Go fix it. Automate it. And then maybe someday 95% or 99% and then you only have the people act on the things way at the top,” she noted.