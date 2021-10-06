Peraton to Provide IT Support at Army Garrisons in 4 European Countries; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Peraton has received a $22.5 million contract for information technology services to support U.S. Army garrisons in Germany, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands for the next five years.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver software development, information assurance and other IT support to Army Installation Management Command – Europe soldiers through its European-based Perspecta Enterprise Solutions legal entities.

Jeff Bohling, president of Peraton’s defense solutions sector, noted that the company has over three decades-worth of institutional knowledge to deploy technologies and personnel for completing missions in military theaters.

“With this task order, IMCOM-E will have the tools needed to maintain the garrisons’ readiness,” he said.

The Perspecta legal entities have operations in Germany and Belgium while Peraton has several European theatre customers, including the Defense Manpower Data Center, Navy, Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and Africa Command.