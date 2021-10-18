Raft Receives Air Force SBIR Phase III Award for Data Centralization Prototype

Raft, a Virginia-based full stack digital consulting firm, has secured a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract to centralize the Department of the Air Force’s enterprise data architecture.

The company said Friday it will develop a Data Fabric prototype that uses event streaming architecture and other integrated capabilities to serve as a global source of data.

Data Fabric is intended to support DAF’s Chief Architect Office in providing access to previously siloed information, platforms and producers through an enterprise architecture prototype for improved data visibility.

The Raft technology will also be developed to enable software manufacturers to integrate disparate applications easier than existing practices, deploy offerings faster than current rates and automate version control.

Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft, said the Data Fabric is meant to enhance user interaction with data and advance the “military’s path to data dominance” through new tactical capabilities.

As the SBIR’s prime contractor, Raft will work on Data Fabric with data library company Confluent and cloud-native authorization expert Styra.