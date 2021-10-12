Raytheon Assigns ‘GhostEye’ Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series

Raytheon Technologies has named its new set of gallium nitride-based sensor offerings as “GhostEye,” which the company aims to bring to the U.S. Army.

The company said its missiles and defense business will produce the first in the radar series for the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor program and expects initial deliveries to occur during 2022.

Raytheon secured a $384 million other transaction agreement in October 2019 to manufacture six LTAMDS units and completed a radar antenna array less than five months after the award.

The system uses active electronically scanned array radar technology to offer a 360-degree coverage area for threat scanning.

GhostEye’s medium-range variant is designed to support the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and the company will introduce the offering at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting and exhibition.