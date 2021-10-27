Raytheon-Built Skyler Radar to Help Enable Integration of Drones Into National Airspace

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business will use its software-defined active electronically scanned array radar to enable integration of unmanned aircraft systems into the National Airspace System through a test program.

The company said Tuesday it received a contract for the development of a supplemental data service provider test initiative aimed at advancing beyond visual line of sight.

Local radar services under the test program will leverage the Raytheon Intelligence and Space-built Skyler AESA radar and UAS weather product services to conduct flight and airspace simulations.

Skyler is designed for weather surveillance efforts and UAS traffic management activities. The ground-based AESA radar platform also works to provide decision makers with a holistic view of multimission operations through low-altitude airspace monitoring.

Meanwhile, operations at the Federal Aviation Administration-designated test site will be covered through RI&S’ collaboration with Virginia Tech, SkyGrid, ANRA Technologies and Tomorrow.io.

“We’re bringing together a team to demonstrate BVLoS operations that are repeatable, scalable and economically viable for a variety of uses, such as infrastructure inspection, public operations and cargo delivery,” said Denis Donohue, vice president of communications and airspace management systems at RI&S.