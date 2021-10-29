Raytheon to Design Air-Breathing Hypersonic Missile Demonstrator for US-Australia Experiment

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has received a $33.7 million U.S. Air Force contract to create a hypersonic cruise missile demonstration concept for a U.S.-Australian weapons program.

Raytheon said Thursday it will work with Northrop Grumman under the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, an effort focused on advancing air-breathing hypersonic technologies.

In support of SCIFiRE, Raytheon will combine its air-breathing weapon with Northrop’s scramjet engines as part of a teaming agreement signed in 2019.

“Combining our expertise in digital engineering and modeling and simulation with the engineering and manufacturing synergies within Raytheon Technologies, we are able to optimize across weapon systems and build on previous successes,” shared Colin Whelan, vice president of advanced technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

In September, the Air Force tapped Boeing to mature an air-breathing weapon system for SCIFiRE under a $39.7 million contract.