Rhea Space Activity to Further Develop Space Domain Awareness Dashboard for USAF

Rhea Space Activity will continue developing a dashboard to boost space domain awareness under an award from the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program.

The company said Wednesday it will work to inform operational SDA requirements as part of a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research award that provides for continued Lunar Intelligence Dashboard development.

During the effort’s first phase, RSA collaborated with the Space Force to identify national security issues that may result from nearly unpredictable cislunar trajectories. Cislunar space refers to the area between the moon and Earth.

Phase two will put RSA’s dashboard into further development efforts.

“Incorporating full visibility and awareness into the U.S government is critical when it comes to monitoring spacecraft entering the geostationary belt via cislunar trajectories,” said Shawn Usman, founder of RSA.

SpaceFund, a space investor, is financially supporting the project in partnership with the U.S. government while Purdue University and Saber Astronautics are helping RSA further develop the technology.

