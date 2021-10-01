Riverbed Elevates Shaun Bierweiler to Chief Revenue Officer Role

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 1, 2021 — Riverbed Technology has promoted Shaun Bierweiler to the role of chief revenue officer, responsible for the global sales, services and partner strategy of the San Francisco-based information technology company, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 16.

Bierweiler previously served as senior vice president of public sector at Riverbed. He joined the company in October 2020 after his four-year stint at Cloudera, where he had the same public sector-focused responsibilities.

