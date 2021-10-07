Serco Gets Cigna Recognition for Employee Wellness Efforts

Health care company Cigna has recognized Serco for implementing a workplace wellness program that seeks to promote employee health and well-being during the pandemic.

Serco said Tuesday it received one of Cigna’s 2021 Well-Being Awards in recognition of company efforts to ensure emotional, physical, financial and social health of its workforce.

The company hosted its WorkWell webinar series and Wellness Wednesdays virtual lunch sessions to support employee wellness amid the pandemic.

The webinars taught employees how to lead virtual teams, stay healthy at home and other practices to maintain wellness. The program also included a deepened focus on emotional well-being.

Cigna deemed Serco worthy of the award based on employee engagement, leadership, corporate culture, program strategy and implementation.