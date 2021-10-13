Shift5 Announces Series A Funding Round for Cybersecurity Platform; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Shift5, an Arlington, Virginia-based cybersecurity company, has secured $20 million in a round of Series A financing led by 645 Ventures and plans to use the investment to deliver operational intelligence and cyber platforms to operators of military vehicles and commercial transportation systems.

“Defending the cyber-physical attack surface of planes, trains, and tanks is a national security imperative,” Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and CEO of Shift5, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Lospinoso added the funding marks a significant investment and will enable Shift5 to support talent recruitment efforts, advance its platforms and bring cybersecurity capabilities to fleet assets worldwide.

Shift5 offers an analytics platform that provides operational intelligence, maintenance and cyber intrusion detection capabilities for fleet operators by gathering data from onboard components and monitoring data for security vulnerabilities.

The company is integrating its technology into combat vehicles under a contract with the U.S. Army’s rapid capabilities and critical technologies office. Its customers also include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. passenger rail systems.

Squadra Ventures, First In and General Advance participated in the Series A funding round.

