Space Force Selects Sev1Tech for Data Transport Prototype Development Effort; Robert Lohfeld Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 18, 2021 — Sev1Tech will prototype a data transport-as-a-service capability under a $47.5 million contract awarded by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command under the Space Enterprise Consortium’s other transaction authority agreement for the meshONE-Terrestrial initiative, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 28.

The prototype mesh network will be developed and demonstrated by Sev1Tech and will be fielded to support the national security mission of the military service mission partners.

“[The company will support SSC] by delivering warfighters a modernized data transport capability to transmit and receive data securely and reliably, allowing robust Joint Command and Control across all phases of conflict,” said Robert Lohfeld, CEO of Sev1Tech.

