in Executive Moves, News

Space Industry Vet Chris Thompson Named Phantom Space CTO

Space Industry Vet Chris Thompson Named Phantom Space CTO - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Chris Thompson, former chief engineer of advanced projects at Astra, was named chief technology officer of Phantom Space, where he will lead the development of launch vehicles and satellites and oversee related efforts.

The Tucson, Arizona-based space transportation technology development and manufacturing company said Thursday Thompson brings to his new role decades-long experience in the space industry, including a nearly four-year stint at Astra driving rocket and launch system development.

He also worked at Virgin Galactic for over five years. At the company, he was a senior director of structures development and then vice president of advanced programs.

Majority of Thompson’s career was spent at SpaceX, where he focused on structures production development for a decade, and at Boeing, where he worked for 15 years. His other engagements were with Blue Origin and the U.S. Marine Corps.

At Phantom, Thompson said he will lead its technical team and mission, including efforts for its Daytona rocket.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

AstraBoeingChris Thompsonexecutive moveGovconPhantom SpaceSpaceX

Executive Spotlight: Steve Selfridge, President of Government Services at Day & Zimmermann - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Executive Spotlight: Steve Selfridge, President of Government Services at Day & Zimmermann
ICF Books CDC Task Orders for Data Management, Health Surveillance & Comms Services; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF Books CDC Task Orders for Data Management, Health Surveillance & Comms Services; Mark Lee Quoted