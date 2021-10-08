SpaceLink Expands HQ in Northern Virginia; David Bettinger Quoted

SpaceLink is increasing its presence in Northern Virginia with its expansion in Fairfax County amid the satellite communications company’s ongoing efforts to advance space commerce, exploration and security as well as environmental awareness.

David Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink, said in a statement published Thursday the region is the “natural choice” considering its pool of technology and business talent and proximity to company partners, customers and advisers.

In line with SpaceLink’s establishment of its corporate headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, the company also plans to open more than 40 job opportunities in the area.

SpaceLink works to enable secure and continuous data exchange between orbiting spacecraft and ground stations. Its satellite relay network with optical intersatellite links is designed for high-capacity communications.

Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, said Fairfax County and Northern Virginia have workforce and assets in the aerospace and satellite industry that could support SpaceLink.

FCEDA will use the Virginia Jobs Investment Program to support job creation at SpaceLink.