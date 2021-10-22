Spire to Further Support Government Clients Through Virginia Office; Keith Johnson Quoted

Spire Global has opened an office in Vienna, Virginia, to accommodate the company’s growing team that provides support to its federal clients.

The company said Thursday it also plans to expand office space in 2022 based on projected demand for its data products and services in the government sector.

As a small satellite operator, Spire uses its constellation to provide customers data on aircraft, maritime and weather systems across the globe.

Keith Johnson, vice president and general manager of Spire’s government solutions business, said the company aims to help the federal government address complex challenges with the use of space-based CubeSat data.

In September, the company announced an order from National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration for radio occultation weather data.