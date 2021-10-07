in Contract Awards, News

Southwest Research Institute Lands 3 GSA Contracts for Manned, Autonomous System Technical Support

Southwest Research Institute has secured three contracts from the General Services Administration to deliver technical support for a contract vehicle intended to fund programs for robotics and unmanned systems

SwRI said Wednesday it will provide services under ASTRO, an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that backs technical and engineering works for manned, unmanned and optionally manned platforms.

The three awards from GSA will support the research and development and systems integrations of innovative projects. 

Mike Ladika, a program director in SwRI’s intelligent systems division, said ASTRO supplies federal customers with a “simplified acquisition process” to advance and consolidate modern technologies for the government, military and the public. 

The independent and nonprofit organization manages laboratories focused on developing robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies for aerospace and automated driving. 

