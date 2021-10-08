Tenable’s Vulnerability Management Tool Gets FedRAMP Authorization; Robert Huber Quoted

Tenable has been certified under Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to offer government organizations a cloud-based product built to help users monitor the attack surface of an information technology environment.

The Tenable.io offering, which is powered by Nessus software, performs continuous tracking of IT systems and web applications, the company said Thursday.

“Federal agencies are increasingly adopting cloud-smart strategies as they modernize their legacy IT infrastructure,” said Robert Huber, chief security officer of Tenable.

“This means the ability to efficiently procure, deploy and maintain secure cloud-based products is mission-critical.”

The International Trade Administration served as the company’s sponsoring agency during the FedRAMP authorization process.

The Columbia, Maryland-based cybersecurity vendor also holds certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership and the International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission for its Tenable.sc and Information Security Management System offerings.