Verizon Public Sector Wins $78M Task Order for Naval District Washington Tech Services; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon’s public sector business has won a $78 million task order through the GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract to serve as a technology partner for Naval District Washington.

Under the task order, Verizon Public Sector will work at NDW’s facility in Indian Head, Maryland to transition the agency’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to an Internet Protocol Voice Service, the company said Monday.

Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Verizon’s public sector business and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the partnership strengthens Verizon’s position as a provider of legacy infrastructure transition services to federal government agencies.

Additionally, Verizon will staff positions at NDW’s Regional Operations Center to support and maintain the agency’s regional cybersecurity accreditation.

The task order will also require Verizon Public Sector to provide NDW with network engineering, application intrusion detection and Risk Management Framework validation services.

“This award builds on our recent wins with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Labor, and serves as another example of how Verizon is the market leader when it comes to public sector digital transformation,” Chronis added.

Recently, Verizon booked five task orders, worth a combined total of $887 million, to modernize the Department of Labor’s legacy infrastructure.